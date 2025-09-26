Megill (elbow) threw a simulated inning Friday and is likely to be activated from the 15-day injured list to pitch in Sunday's regular-season finale, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Megill threw a bullpen Tuesday and faced batters Friday, completing both sessions without a hitch. He's set up to come off the injured list to make an appearance in Sunday's contest, where he could knock off some rust before the NLDS, which begins Oct. 4. Megill hasn't appeared in a game since Aug. 24 due to a right flexor strain.