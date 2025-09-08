Megill (elbow) threw his second bullpen session Saturday since landing on the injured list and is expected to face hitters this week, MLB.com reports.

Megill is continuing to target a Sept. 16 return from the IL, which would represent a positive outcome after the Milwaukee closer was initially shelved Aug. 27 due to a Grade 1 right flexor strain. Before the Brewers clear him to rejoin the big-league bullpen, Megill will need to show during his throwing sessions that his command and velocity isn't affected by the injury, and he could require a tune-up outing in the minors prior to his activation. While Megill has been out of commission, Abner Uribe has collected three of the Brewers' five saves, with Jared Koenig and Aaron Ashby nabbing the other two.