Megill earned the save in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Twins, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

The Brewers turned to Megill in the eighth inning, after Jared Koenig allowed a pair of two-out singles following a Ty France homer that cut Milwaukee's lead to 9-8. Megill would strike out Jonah Bride before working around a Harrison Bader one-out double in the ninth inning to pick up his 17th save this year. Megill's converted his last five save chances, allowing one run while striking out 10 in that span (5.1 innings). His ERA sits at 2.70 on the year with a 1.31 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB across 26.2 innings.