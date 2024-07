Megill allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

The Brewers scored two runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, and Megill came through in the bottom of the frame for his 18th save despite giving up a two-out single. The right-hander has converted 12 straight save chances and hasn't allowed a run across his past nine appearances.