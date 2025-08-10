Megill earned the save in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets, allowing one walk and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Megill was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and struck out the last two batters he faced to secure his second save in as many days. The 31-year-old has now converted 10 straight save chances dating back to July 4, allowing just one earned run over 12 appearances during that stretch. For the year, he's tied for third in the majors with 28 saves to go along with a 2.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB across 41 innings.