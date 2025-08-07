Megill earned a save against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and striking one out batter over one inning.

Megill had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning, which proved to be important when Michael Harris tagged him for a two-out solo homer. The Brewers closer was able to bounce back and strike out Drake Baldwin to notch the save. Megill had a nine-game scoreless streak snapped, but he nonetheless managed to extend his streak of successful save conversions to eight. Megill has blown only three save opportunities all season and is tied for fourth in the majors with 26 saves on the campaign.