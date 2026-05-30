Brewers' Trevor Megill: Picks up seventh save

Megill picked up the save in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Astros, recording two strikeouts in a hitless and scoreless 10th inning.

After Abner Uribe pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning in a 4-4 game, Megill came on to pick up his seventh save of the season after Milwaukee pushed across one run in the top of the frame on a Brice Turang sac fly. Megill has now converted his last four save chances and has surrendered just two earned runs across his last 15 appearances dating back to April 16. He's lowered his ERA from 14.40 to 4.50 during that span and has a 25:6 K:BB across 20 innings this season.