Megill tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 5-0 victory over the Pirates.

Megill got a chance to finish Saturday's contest with the Brewers up a handful of runs, and after allowing a single to the first batter he faced he slammed the door by striking out the next three. Megill has primarily been used in mop-up duty, but he has been effective of late, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while giving up just three hits and posting a 7:2 K:BB over his last five appearances.