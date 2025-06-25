Megill struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Pirates.

The 31-year-old righty came through with his sixth straight successful conversion, and on the year he's blown only two of his 20 save chances. Megill hasn't been quite as dominant as his predecessors in the Milwaukee closer role, Josh Hader and Devin Williams, but that's a high bar to clear, and he's been more than adequate in his first full season with the job. Through 27.2 innings, Megill's posted a 2.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB.