Brewers' Trevor Megill: Puts out fire for 15th save

Megill secured the save Saturday against Miami, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Craig Yoho opened the ninth inning but served up a three-run home run, creating a save situation and forcing Milwaukee to turn to its closer. Megill quickly extinguished the fire, extending his scoreless streak to 15 innings and successfully converting his seventh straight save opportunity. The hard-throwing right-hander has a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB over 38 innings with 15 saves in 17 chances.