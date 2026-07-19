Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Brewers' Trevor Megill: Puts out fire for 15th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Megill secured the save Saturday against Miami, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Craig Yoho opened the ninth inning but served up a three-run home run, creating a save situation and forcing Milwaukee to turn to its closer. Megill quickly extinguished the fire, extending his scoreless streak to 15 innings and successfully converting his seventh straight save opportunity. The hard-throwing right-hander has a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB over 38 innings with 15 saves in 17 chances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!