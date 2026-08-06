Brewers' Trevor Megill: Reaches 20-save mark

Megill struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Megill picked up his second save in as many days and his third since the start of August. The right-hander threw seven of 12 pitches for strikes to get this conversion, making him the 12th reliever to reach 20 saves this season. He's maintained a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB through 43.1 innings on the year. Aaron Ashby or DL Hall would be the top options for an ancillary save chance since the Brewers' bullpen is likely to be shorthanded Thursday, as Megill, Antonio Senzatela and Abner Uribe have all pitched consecutive days.