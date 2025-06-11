Megill picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Atlanta, throwing a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts.

After giving up two runs in a blown save Saturday against the Padres, Megill righted the ship Tuesday for his 13th save of the campaign. The hard-throwing right-hander has still been excellent for the most part over his last 17.2 innings, during which he owns a 2.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB as Milwaukee's clear-cut closer. Megill has gone 12-for-13 on save opportunities during this span.