Megill earned the save in Thursday' 8-7 win over the Cubs, allowing one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Megill was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and worked around a leadoff walk to close things out on 16 pitches. The 31-year-old has now converted nine saves in his past 10 appearances, with the lone exception being a blown save June 7. On the season, he's 16-for-18 in save chances with a 2.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB across 25.1 innings.