Megill earned the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Marlins, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Megill was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and needed just 12 pitches to close things out. After blowing a save in his final June outing, the 31-year-old has now converted two straight opportunities to open July and delivered his third clean frame over his past 10 appearances. For the season, he's 20-for-23 in save chances with a 2.56 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB across 31.2 innings.