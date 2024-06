Megill tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn a save against the Cubs on Friday.

Megill threw nine of 11 pitches for strikes and quickly worked through the Cubs' 6-7-8 hitters to finish the 4-2 victory. He's converted 11 straight save chances since his last blown opportunity May 20. During that stretch, he's produced a 1.32 ERA over 13.2 frames. Megill's season ERA is down to 1.71 alongside a 30:7 K:BB.