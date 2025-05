Megill walked one batter in a scoreless inning to earn a save against Baltimore on Monday.

Megill worked around a leadoff walk to Cedric Mullins to close out the 5-4 win. It was Megill's seventh save in eight opportunities this season. He's converted his last six chances while giving up just one run over his last 8.2 innings. Megill dropped his ERA to 2.51 with a 17:8 K:BB.