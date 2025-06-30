Megill blew the save in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Colorado. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks over two innings with two strikeouts.

The Milwaukee closer entered the ninth with a one-run lead, which he coughed up by allowing a 385-foot solo shot to Orlando Arcia. Megill then reappeared for the 10th frame and allowed the automatic runner to score on a Thairo Estrada single. In total, Megill required 30 pitches, 22 of which were strikes, to complete this appearance. Despite this hiccup, the flamethrowing right-hander has been solid in 11.1 June innings with a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB while converting eight of 10 save opportunities.