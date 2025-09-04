Brewers' Trevor Megill: Throws successfully
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Megill's (elbow) bullpen session went well Thursday, and he is expected to be activated from the injured list by Sept. 16, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This marked Megill's first time throwing off of a mound since he hit the injured list Aug. 27. There weren't many other details provided, as the assembled media members were called into manager Pat Murphy's office while Megill was throwing. Regardless, Megill should comfortably be back for the final couple weeks of the season, barring a setback.
