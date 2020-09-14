The Brewers designated Supak for assignment Monday.
Given that he claimed the Southern League Most Outstanding Pitcher Award in 2019 after submitting a 2.20 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 20 starts with Double-A Biloxi, Supak's removal from the 40-man roster comes as somewhat of a surprise. Given that he's just 24 years old, Supak could have some appeal for an organization looking for a developmental option for the Triple-A rotation in 2021. The 6-foot-5 righty is more of a control artist that gets by on inducing weak contact rather than overpowering hitters, so his fantasy upside will likely be somewhat muted if he surfaces in the big leagues down the road.