Supak elected free agency Monday.
One year after being named the Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher, Supak will be in search of a new organization this offseason. Though he spent most of the 2020 campaign on the Brewers' 40-man roster, Supak didn't get the opportunity to make his big-league debut before being exposed to waivers in mid-September. The right-hander will likely be in the mix for a minor-league deal this winter and should get the chance to a compete for a rotation spot with an organization's Triple-A squad.