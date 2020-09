Supak cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Brewers' alternate site Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers designated Supak for assignment Monday but will get to keep him as part of the organization. He produced a 3.60 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 27 starts across the two highest levels of the minors last season, though he struck out a modest 19.2 percent of opposing batters.