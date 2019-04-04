Brewers' Tristen Lutz: Heading to High-A level
Lutz will begin his season with High-A Carolina, according to Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com.
Lutz did not post eye-popping numbers while spending the entire 2018 season with Low-A Wisconsin, but he showed marked improvement as the season wore on, posting an .802 OPS in 61 games after the Midwest League All-Star break compared to just a .677 OPS in 58 games before the cut-off. Lutz was a competitive-balance round pick for the Brewers just two years ago, and the promotion signals the club is confident the strides he made last season will carry over to the 2019 campaign.
