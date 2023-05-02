Taylor (elbow) was activated Tuesday from the 10-day injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He is starting in right field and batting eighth in his season debut at Coors Field.

Taylor missed the opening month of the 2023 campaign while recovering from a right elbow sprain, but he's ready to rock now following a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville during which he posted an .828 OPS across 23 plate appearances. The 29-year-old should be something close to a regular presence in the Brewers' outfield moving forward and can offer useful power and speed production in deeper fantasy formats.