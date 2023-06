Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to June 2, with a right elbow sprain.

This is an ominous development for Taylor, who missed the opening month of the 2023 campaign with the same diagnosis of a sprain in his right elbow. There's no timetable on this latest setback, but it will likely be more than just a 10-day absence. Blake Perkins is joining the Brewers as outfield depth ahead of Saturday's game in Cincinnati.