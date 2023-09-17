Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored against the Nationals in Saturday's 9-5 victory.

Taylor belted a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead. The long ball extended his modest hitting streak to seven games, during which he's batting .429 (12-for-28) with three doubles, two homers, seven runs, seven RBI and a stolen base. Taylor's recent surge comes after an 11-game slump from the end of August to early September during which he went 3-for-30 with nine strikeouts.