Taylor (elbow) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Taylor has appeared in only 27 games this season for the Brewers due to lingering elbow troubles, but he appears to be over the hump now with his latest setback. The 29-year-old outfielder should be able to return to major-league action before the All-Star break if all goes well on the farm, though he's likely to require a fairly lengthy minor-league rehab stint.