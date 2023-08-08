Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Rockies.

Taylor has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-16 (.375) with three homers and six RBI in that span. He got the start in right field Monday with Sal Frelick covering for Joey Wiemer in center. Taylor remains limited to a part-time role, and he may be hard pressed to get out of it even with his recent success -- he's slashing just .188/.202/.337 over 104 plate appearances on the year.