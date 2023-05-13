Taylor will sit Saturday against the Royals.
Taylor missed all of April while recovering from a sprained elbow but has been a lineup fixture since his return, sitting just twice in 11 games. Brian Anderson will move out to right field Saturday while Owen Miller starts at third base.
