Taylor went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Taylor put the Brewers on the board with a solo home run off Mackenzie Gore in the top of the second and was later replaced by Sal Frelick in the seventh. It was just the outfielder's third home run of the season, though two of those have come in his last four games. He's added four RBI over that stretch.