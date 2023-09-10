Taylor went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and a steal in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

Taylor's leadoff homer in the top of the eighth gave the Brewers a 3-2 lead and kicked off a three-run inning for the team. He would then come around to score a second time in the ninth, this time on a William Contreras single after the outfielder singled and stole second. The home run was Taylor's first since Aug. 23 and he's now hit safely in four of his last five games. For the month he's batting .250 with three RBI and five runs scored.