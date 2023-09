Taylor went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Taylor's had a down year in the power department -- he's up to nine homers and a .438 slugging percentage across 75 contests. He's hit four of his homers and added six of his 14 doubles this season in 17 September games. The outfielder is batting .233 with 30 RBI, 34 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 222 plate appearances. He continues to split time between right field and left field.