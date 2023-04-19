Taylor (elbow) is on track to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Taylor has been playing in extended spring training games and is almost ready to test things out in real game action. He's been out since just before spring training with a right elbow sprain. With Joey Wiemer sliding over to center field to fill in for Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), the Brewers could use Taylor in right.
