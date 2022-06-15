Taylor isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Taylor is out of the lineup for the second time in the last four games after he went 2-for-6 with a double, a run and a strikeout over the last two matchups. Lorenzo Cain will start in center field and bat eighth.
