Taylor is out of the lineup Friday at Miami due to a minor hamstring tweak, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This minor hamstring issue also helps to explain his absence from Thursday's series finale against the Cardinals. McCalvy believes the Brewers are simply "playing it safe" with Taylor, who has batted .310/.344/.621 with four homers, six doubles, 12 RBI, two steals and 14 runs scored in 17 games since the beginning of September.