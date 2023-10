Taylor is starting in right field and batting ninth Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Mitchell is not on the Brewers' active roster for this best-of-three series versus Arizona, so Sal Frelick will cover center field as Taylor patrols right. Taylor missed some time down the stretch with a hamstring injury, but he ultimately registered a strong .912 OPS across his final 82 plate appearances dating back to the beginning of September.