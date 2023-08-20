Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Taylor will stick in the lineup for a fourth consecutive contest and for the seventh time in eight contests while he's produced a robust .923 OPS with two home runs and one walk against four strikeouts through 13 games in August. In light of his hot hitting, Taylor seems to have moved ahead of Mark Canha and Joey Wiemer for the third spot in Milwaukee's everyday outfield alongside Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick (hamstring).