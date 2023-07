The Brewers reinstated Taylor (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Taylor has been on the shelf with a sprained right elbow since the beginning of June, and he'll now return to the active roster to begin the Brewers' second half of the season. Taylor is slashing just .160/.179/.240 across 78 plate appearances so far this season and will have to battle for playing time in the Brewers' crowded outfield.