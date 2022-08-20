site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Riding pine Saturday
Taylor is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs.
Taylor is hitting .196/.245/.304 with one home run and zero steals in 15 games this month. Jonathan Davis will start in center field and hit ninth.
