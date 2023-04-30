Taylor (elbow) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Brewers' upcoming road trip, which runs Tuesday through next Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 29-year-old has played in three games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville, and he may not need much more action in the minors before joining the big club. Taylor has been on the shelf for the first month of the season with a sprained elbow, but he should see regular playing time in right field once activated, especially with Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) facing an extended absence.