Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Taylor will cede his spot in the lineup to Rowdy Tellez, who is serving as the Brewers' designated hitter for the second time in the series while Mark Canha spells Taylor in right field. While starting in each of the past 11 games, Taylor has produced a .914 OPS, despite going hitless in 14 at-bats over the last five of those contests.