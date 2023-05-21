Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Taylor started the previous six contests but will head to the bench after going 2-for-20 with a double, two walks and a run during that stretch. He has yet to get going offensively since coming off the injured list with a .170/.196/.245 slash line in 17 games. Owen Miller is starting at third base Sunday, pushing Brian Anderson to right field.
