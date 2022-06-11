Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Taylor has gone just 3-of-32 (.094) at the plate since the start of June, so he will be held out for the second time in four days. Lorenzo Cain will start in center field in Taylor's place.
