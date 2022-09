Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

For the second time in the Brewers' last three matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, Taylor will be included in the lineup while Garrett Mitchell sits. Taylor looks to have reclaimed the primary center-field role away from Mitchell, who is hitting .138 with a 4:15 BB:K in 13 games since his late-August promotion from Triple-A Nashville.