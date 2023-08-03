Miley did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over four innings against Washington. He struck out five.

Miley pitched well in his return to the rotation, with the only damage against him coming in the third inning when he allowed a leadoff double to Alex Call to open the frame, followed by an RBI single to Jake Alu. The left-hander then struck out three batters in the fourth inning before being relieved by Hoby Miner to open the fifth. Miley has allowed just one run over his last 10 innings of work to go along with a 13:5 K:BB.