Miley (lat/rib) threw a bullpen session Thursday without issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Miley was diagnosed in mid-May with a posterior serratus strain near the left side of his rib cage and given a 6-to-8 week timetable, but the veteran southpaw told reporters Friday that he believes it will wind up being just a four-week overall IL stay. That would put him on track to return to the Brewers' rotation around the middle of June. He had pitched to a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 41.2 innings (eight starts) prior to the injury.