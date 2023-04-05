Miley (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Mets after he allowed five hits over six scoreless innings. He had three strikeouts and zero walks.

The veteran left-hander pounded the zone in his season debut and threw 51 of his 79 pitches for strikes, and he gave up just five singles to New York. Miley's fantasy potential is limited by his low strikeouts, but he could provide some ERA stability in deeper leagues, as long as he can stay healthy. He tentatively lines up to make his next start Monday in Arizona.