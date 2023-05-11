Miley (3-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers were routed 8-1 by the Dodgers, surrendering seven runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

The 36-year-old lefty held Los Angeles off the scoreboard for three innings before the wheels came off the fourth, as Freddie Freeman and Will Smith launched back-to-back solo shots to open the scoring. Miley hadn't given up more than three runs or served up more than one homer in any of his six prior starts this season, so for now this can be chalked up to an off afternoon. He'll take a 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through 40 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week in St. Louis.