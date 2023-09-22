Miley (9-4) earned the win Thursday over the Cardinals, throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts in a 6-0 victory. He allowed three hits and two walks.

Miley stymied the Cardinals on Thursday, scattering just five baserunners across a marvelous six innings. He only allowed one extra base hit -- a double by Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning. The 13-year veteran easily had his best start since returning from an elbow injury Aug. 2. In nine starts since, Miley has gone 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB over 47.2 innings.