Miley did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks over 3.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Miley retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced but ran into trouble in the fourth after issuing a one-out walk to Gleyber Torres. Two runs would end up coming across for New York in the inning before the lefty was replaced by Elvis Peguero. Miley had gone at least five innings in five consecutive starts coming in and Saturday marked his shortest outing since May 16. He's now issued three walks in back-to-back starts and holds a 4.50 ERA in September to go along with a 7:6 K:BB.