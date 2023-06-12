Miley (lat) covered five scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Biloxi, striking out five while scattering four hits and one walk.

In his first game action since landing on the 15-day injured list May 17 with a left lat strain, Miley looked about as sharp as the Brewers could have hoped. He recorded 15 outs on 65 pitches, throwing 44 of them for strikes. Though Miley could be an option to make his next start with the big club as soon as Friday versus Pittsburgh, the Brewers may be inclined to have the veteran lefty get further stretched out with one more rehab outing on the farm, especially with the back-end members of the big-league rotation pitching well at the moment.